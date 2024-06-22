Barcelona No. 1 transfer target shuts down exit talks – ‘I’ve just signed a new deal’

Spain, by far, have been one of the most entertaining teams to follow in the ongoing European Championships. Their bold and vertical style of play has caught attention across the globe and it is clear that some players have dazzled for the team beyond expectations.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Pedri, for starters, have been phenomenal for Luis de Las Fuente and Co. Another young star who has stepped up his game and made himself known is Nico Williams.

The Athletic Bilbao star has been on Barcelona’s radar for a long time now, and his recent performances and harmony with Yamal and Pedri has only increased his demand in the Catalan capital.

His signing, however, will be anything but simple.

Nico speaks about his future

The in-demand Spanish winger spoke to the media earlier today about his future, and as revealed by Fabrizio Romano, gave no hints about edging towards a transfer.

“I’ve just signed a new deal at Athletic a few weeks ago, I feel very good there. I’m very happy at Athletic,” he said, signalling towards continuity at the Basque side.

Barcelona’s top target for the summer. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Williams then admitted that he was surprised by the doubts being generated over his situation, saying,

“It’s very strange to receive questions on my future.”

No.1 target

Barcelona do not have a lot to work with in terms of financial capacity heading into the upcoming transfer window. What is clear, however, is that they will do everything in their capacity to land Nico, having made him their No. 1 target.

Spain’s recent performances have shown that the player will fit well into the Barcelona style of play, and Williams’ arrival thus could transform the team’s forward department for the next decade.

With two of the world’s best wingers in their ranks, the Catalans can claim to be invincible.

The Spanish forward’s current release clause is set between €58 to 60, which is indeed a bargain for a player of his quality. His signing, in all probability, will not be a liability but a door that opens avenues to various forms of silverware for Hansi Flick and Co.