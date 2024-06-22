Barcelona have Nico Williams as top transfer target, fans demand signing from Joan Laporta

Nico Williams has been the talk of Spanish football over the last 48 hours, following his Man of the Match performance against Italy at Euro 2024. The 21-year-old has already had his future dissected extensively in recent weeks, and this has gone into overdrive since Thursday.

One of the clubs to be strongly linked with Williams is Barcelona, who are in the market for a new left winger. Sporting director Deco is keen on him, although reports have suggested that Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is the player he wants – it appears that others at the Catalan club disagree with the Portuguese’s top target.

That is because Toni Juanmarti has reported that Barcelona consider Williams to be their top target for the upcoming summer transfer window. What’s more, numerous fans chanted in the direction of president Joan Laporta on Saturday morning, demanding that the club sign the Athletic Club star.

A Laporta le pidieron esta mañana en múltiples ocasiones el fichaje de Nico Williams. Una vez tras otra los aficionados que acudieron a Castelldefels le sacaban el nombre del extremo. De largo, Nico es el jugado que más ilusiona al barcelonismo. Para el club también es el núm.1 — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 22, 2024

The problem for Barcelona is trying to afford Williams. Athletic have no intention of negotiating with any clubs, meaning that the only way a deal can be agreed is if the player’s €58m release clause is triggered. Currently, Los Blaugrana do not have the financial power to do this, so money will need to be raised.