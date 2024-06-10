Barcelona and Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong ruled out of Euro 2024

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong will not make the Euros this summer, with his ankle injury not healing in time for him to return. The 27-year-old picked up an ankle problem after a collision with Fede Valverde in El Clasico a little under two months ago, but will not be back in time.

News broke on Monday night that he would not make the tournament, which was then confirmed by the Dutch national team, and de Jong himself. He expressed his deep sorrow at not being able to play, but said he would be one more fan for the tournament from here on out.

Frenkie de Jong won’t participate at EURO 2024. 😔 We are with you, Frenkie. 🧡#NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/JlR3V5ETyZ — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 10, 2024

De Jong’s ankle problem goes back to an injury that he suffered in September, and then again in February, before his latest relapse. It’s a bitter blow for the midfielder, who has had a tough season as it is, and the first in which injuries have had a major impact.