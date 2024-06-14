Barcelona to net 20% sell on clause as Manchester United chase defensive target

Barcelona to net 20% sell on clause as Manchester United chase defensive target

Barcelona will receive a financial boost this summer if Jean-Clair Todibo is sold by Ligue 1 side Nice.

The French international joined La Blaugrana from Toulouse in January 2019 as one of the highest rated young defenders in France.

However, a succession of injury issues and managerial changes meant he never settled at Barcelona, and loan moves were quickly arranged.

After stints at Schalke 04 and Benfica, Todibo made the call to leave Barcelona, after making just four La Liga appearances by the start of the 2020/21 season.

Todibo told a recent interview with Amazon Prime that he was treated unfairly at Barcelona as part of his unhappy time in Catalonia.

Despite his frustration in Spain, a return to France has revived his career, with interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

As per the latest update from the Daily Mail, United have earmarked Todibo as a summer target, to bolster Erik ten Hag’s defence at Old Trafford.

United want bring in a new centre back, and Todibo is valued at around €35m, of which 20% would go to Barcelona as part of their original agreement with Nice.