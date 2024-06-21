Barcelona name Pere Romeu as women's coach

Barcelona have named Pere Romeu (back left) as their new head coach (ULISES RUIZ)

European champions Barcelona have promoted former assistant coach Pere Romeu to women's head coach on a two-year deal, the Catalan club said on Friday.

The 30-year-old Romeu replaces Jonatan Giraldez after being his assistant for the last three seasons.

"Romeu has had a key analytical and game preparation role," Barca said of their new coach's contribution to their current dominance.

Barca are currently the most dominant force in women's football with three Champions League triumphs in the last four years.

Spearheaded by playmaker and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, Barca also won the Liga, Cup and Supercup in Spain this season.

ati/bm/dmc/lp