Barcelona Must Sell Players to Outmaneuver PSG for Liverpool’s €75M Star, Report Says

In the past few months, Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in Liverpool’s star player, Luis Díaz, but FC Barcelona are also eyeing the winger, who could be available this summer.

Although the 27-year-old’s contract runs until 2027, his name keeps popping up in rumors as the transfer window nears. Díaz made 51 appearances this past 2023-4 season, scoring 13 goals and five assists.

As a result, PSG and Barcelona might see his production as helpful as both teams look to improve their attack for next season. Díaz could be available for transfer, as the former FC Porto star has faced some criticism.

With manager Jürgen Klopp already gone, Liverpool will likely see some changes, and players might be leaving the club.

Nonetheless, Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle reports that PSG and Barcelona are both interested in signing the winger, but the Catalan side will need to sell some players first before they can make a move for Díaz.

How much could the player cost? According to Transfermarkt, the Liverpool sensation has a transfer value of €75 million, so it will take a massive offer to get him out of Anfield this summer.