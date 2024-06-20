Barcelona must make a final decision on three forward-player alternatives

In a report by Roger Torello in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are considering three potential wingers, namely, Nico Williams, Luis Diaz, and Dani Olmo to reinforce the left wing.

Interestingly enough, though, they have not yet decided which player to pursue as each option comes with its own set of challenges.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta identified the need for a new winger a couple of weeks ago and this winger is intended to strengthen the left side of the field.

However, signing any of them won’t be easy and would cost around €60 million. For that, the club will need to sell players to afford such a big contract.

Challenges to sign Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz’s price might be too high for Barcelona. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Firstly, let’s talk about Diaz. The Colombian, who is Deco’s preferred choice, has a contract with Liverpool until 2027.

There were rumours of a meeting between Diaz’s agent and Barcelona in the United States, but Barcelona denied this.

In Colombia, it was reported that the winger might leave Liverpool to join La Liga after spending two and a half years under Jurgen Klopp.

This is because with Arne Slot coming in, he might not be a regular starter, and his transfer could cost about £50 million (€59 million). Despite these rumours, no significant progress has been made in this regard.

Hurdle in signing Nico Williams

Barcelona are desperate to sign Nico Williams. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Signing Nico is even more challenging, as Athletic Bilbao have set his release clause at €58 to €60 million and they continue to refuse to negotiate or accept payment in instalments.

Barcelona know that to sign Nico, they will have to pay the full release clause.

It is said that Nico is highly valued at Athletic Bilbao, and the club’s management is aware that selling him, especially to Barcelona, would upset their fans.

Despite the player expressing his lifelong commitment to Bilbao, he has also left the door open for a possible transfer. The club wants to offer him a better contract to increase his release clause, making it harder for Barcelona to sign him unless he is determined to move.

What about Dani Olmo?

Barcelona will need to negotiate with Leipzig for Dani Olmo. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The third option, Olmo, has a contract with Leipzig until 2027 and is another player Barcelona like, but they have not made a final decision.

Deco recently met with Olmo’s agents and it must be noted that his €60 million release clause expires on July 15, after which Barcelona would need to negotiate directly with Leipzig, who might increase the price.

Barcelona would prefer to pay in instalments, but they face competition from Premier League clubs and Bayern Munich.