Barcelona monitoring Sevilla man as a replacement for Ronald Araujo

There have been lots of rumours surrounding the future of Ronald Araujo in recent weeks, and whilst it currently looks as though he is staying at Barcelona, the club have seemingly got their target in mind if he should go.

That is according to Mundo Deportivo, who outline Sevilla’s Loïc Badé, who has been at the Andalusian outfit for the previous two seasons, as a possible replacement for the Uruguayan.

Badé, the 24-year-old who has 60 appearances and a Europa League title to his name after two seasons at Sevilla, has a market value of around €14 million, according to Transfermarkt, making him an achievable option for Barcelona.

Setting out a possible replacement is seen as necessary given Bayern Munich’s campaign to try and sign the defender back in January, sending two offers to Barcelona.

The club’s current plan is to stick with Araujo, but should an offer come in that simply can’t be refused, Loïc Badé could be playing in a Barcelona shirt as a replacement.

The club are keen on the Frenchman given his experience in La Liga over the last two years, as well as his fairly reasonable price tag.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie