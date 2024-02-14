Barcelona monitoring Lionesses star Lauren Hemp amid Man City contract uncertainty

Lionesses star Lauren Hemp is being monitored by Barcelona.

Hemp’s contract at Manchester City is due to expire this summer and they have offered her a new deal.

Barcelona, however, are keeping tabs on the situation in case the forward could be tempted to move abroad.

The Champions League holders are in the market for a new forward this summer after Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala joined American club Bay FC earlier this month.

Top form: Lauren Hemp has impressed for Manchester City this season (The FA via Getty Images)

Hemp has been in fine form for City this season, scoring seven goals and laying on five assists.

Despite being only 23, she already has 50 caps for England and scored three goals at the World Cup last year.

Hemp isn’t the only Lionesses player currently attracting interest from a big European club.

Paris Saint-Germain are tracking Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps, who is also due to be out of contract this summer.

Arsenal cooled their interest in Earps back in January, with Barcelona having also been linked.