Barcelona to miss out payday as former flop becomes a free agent

Barcelona to miss out payday as former flop becomes a free agent

While Barcelona are frantically looking for suitors for their unwanted stars ahead of the coming summer, the club do have several levers, when it comes to the sale of former footballers.

One such case is Philippe Coutinho. When the Brazilian joined Aston Villa for a fee of just €20 million in 2022, Barcelona had reserved the right of 50% of his future sell-on fee.

Sure enough, Coutinho struggled to impress at Aston Villa, prompting the Premier League outfit to send him on loan to Qatari giants Al Duhail last summer.

However, the former Liverpool sensation was not able to make much of an impact at Al Duhail either and now returns to Aston Villa with minimal prospects.

Aston Villa to terminate Coutinho’s contract

With little to no chance of finding a place in Unai Emery’s setup next season, Aston Villa have decided to terminate the contract of Philippe Coutinho, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Coutinho’s contract will be terminated by Aston Villa (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

This could serve as a significant blow for Barcelona, who, as mentioned earlier, had reserved 50% of the player’s future sell-on fee.

But with Aston Villa terminating the contract of Coutinho, the Brazilian will become a free agent in the coming summer and thus be available without any transfer fee.

As such, Barcelona will not stand to gain anything from Coutinho’s next move, as he won’t be contracted to Aston Villa anymore.

Although Coutinho might not have fetched a lucrative valuation in the market, in any case, even a sale of just €10 million could have seen Barça pocket €5 million.

As far as Coutinho is concerned, there is a possibility of the attacker moving back to Brazil, with his former club Vasco da Gama working on his return.