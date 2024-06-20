Barcelona miss out on €8m windfall as Manchester United transfer is blocked by UEFA

Although Barcelona are set to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule next week, having done so without having to sell any of their existing players, it remains imperative for funds to be raised in the coming weeks, so that Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco can land their top targets.

Álex Baeña (Villarreal): "I like Barça's style of play, the possession, the ball, they are always attacking and I think it would benefit me." @EsportsRAC1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 20, 2024

They did net €9m recently when Chadi Riad’s move from Real Betis to Crystal Palace went through, and another sell-on clause had been close to being activating, that being for Jean-Clair Todibo. The 24-year-old defender had been very close to joining Manchester United, although that deal is now off.

As per MD, Barcelona would have netted a reported €8m if Todibo joined Man United, but that move has been blocked by UEFA. The reason for this is that the Premier League giants are due to play alongside Nice in next season’s Europa League, and both clubs are part-owned by INEOS.

UEFA does not allow clubs with the same owners playing in the same competition to do business, which is also likely to be the case for Manchester City and Girona this summer. It means that Todibo, for the time being at least, will not leave Nice, much to the disappointment of Barcelona.