Barcelona to miss out on 21-year-old target as Bayern Munich enter concrete talks

Xavi Simons emerged as one of Barcelona’s leading targets for the upcoming summer transfer window as a player who not only excelled on the left wing but also had firm roots in La Masia.

The player’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig’s position of strength regarding his future and the inadvertently involved former employer in PSV, however, deemed his transfer complicated this year.

Barcelona, amidst all their financial ruins, decided to focus their resources towards the left-wing position but unsurprisingly do not have enough to compete with the others in the race for Simons. After all, Bayern Munich were said to be willing to hit €100 million for him.

Bayern Munich on track

If news of Bayern’s interest in Simons’ signing was not a big enough blow for Barcelona, Florian Plettenberg now reveals that there are concrete negotiations in place from the German giants to sign Xavi this summer.

The 21-year-old has taken over as their top target in attack and the club wish for him to don the red colour as soon as possible.

Bayern Munich could beat Barcelona to Xavi Simons signing. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The current deal being negotiated is a year on loan followed by an obligatory purchase clause of €60-70 million. Bayern’s biggest competitors right now are RB Leipzig, Simons’ former employers, and it remains to be seen how negotiations proceed.

Now or never

From Barcelona’s perspective, Simons to slowly but surely moving away from a dream return home and there is not much Joan Laporta and Co can do about it.

PSG’s desire to sell him next summer for financial reasons suits Barcelona well, but it is unclear if the Catalans have enough leeway to assure the Parisiens of a fee of €50 million next year. The youngster, thus, is not likely to return home.

Barcelona now have their eyes on Athletic Club’s Nico Williams as a top target, but the Basque star’s arrival will not be much easier, especially after his hot streak at the Euros.