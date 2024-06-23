Barcelona to miss out on 16-year-old wonderkid as Ajax to oust Catalans

Barcelona are set to miss out on 16-year-old centre-back Jorthy Mokio after a protracted pursuit. Mokio was able to leave KAA Gent on a free after playing several games for their first team on a youth contract, and has been available as a free agent.

News that Barcelona were keen on him emerged in recent months, and Mokio attended Montjuic to see the Blaugrana take on Paris Saint-Germain, as Sporting Director Deco moved to sign him.

El Barcelona esperaba una respuesta de Jorthy Mokio mucho antes, pero la situación se está alargando. El Barça ya ha comunicado a la familia del chico que no quiere entrar en un juego de subastas, así que o el jugador acepta las condiciones del club o se irá a otro sitio. A… https://t.co/JpszDOWu6F — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 23, 2024

Matteo Moretto revealed that it was ‘very difficult’ for Barcelona to sign Mokio, as they had made it clear they would not up their offer amid competing interests. Shortly after, Fabrizio Romano reported that a three-year deal with Ajax would be signed on Monday, sealing his future.

🔴⚪️ Ajax are set to complete Jorthy Mokio deal on Monday, medical tests booked and contract to be signed until June 2027. 16 year old talented centre back says yes to Ajax proposal despite three more clubs keen on signing him. pic.twitter.com/u3x6Qzz1Hx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2024

Barcelona understandably are reluctant to overpay for anyone at the moment, and while Mokio has high potential, he is not a priority for the Blaugrana. While clearly they wanted to sign him too, they are not short of central defenders for the coming years, with Pau Cubarsi still just a year older than Mokio, and Mikayil Faye still in his teens too.