Barcelona midfielder shows signs of returning to his best at UEFA Euro 2024

Spain got off to the perfect start at the UEFA Euro 2024 this past weekend with a 3-0 win over Croatia.

At the centre of the team’s win were two Barcelona stars who not only started but also dictated the proceedings of the game – Lamine Yamal and Pedri Gonzalez.

A lot has been said about the 16-year-old’s impact at the highest level against the World Cup semifinalists.

Pedri, while not directly on the scoresheet, provided as much if not more impact than his Barcelona teammate.

Returning to his best

The past year was not easy for Pedri as he fought a constant battle against injuries and spent the better part of the year returning to his best rhythm.

If his performances for Spain so far are anything to go by, however, it is clear that the youngster is returning to his best level and with some pace.

Luis de la Fuente completely trusts the Blaugrana phenom and believes he will be decisive if he can maintain his fitness and form. His quality was never in doubt, and it is now a question of ensuring that he is fit enough to play week in and week out.

Shining bright. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Magical numbers

Playing at Berlin against Croatia, Pedri turned up the heat in the 59 minutes he spent on the field. He completed 100% of his attempted passes, made three key passes and created one big chance for La Roja.

His biggest moment in the game, however, was his assist for Fabian Ruiz’s goal in the 32nd minute that gave Spain a 2-0 lead over Luka Modric’s men.

The Barcelona phenom also worked extremely hard off the ball as he recovered four balls and ran 8.9 kilometres in the 59 minutes he was on the field.

Considering that Pedri even scored twice for his team in the final preparatory game ahead of the tournament, it is safe to say that he has arrived.

Spain currently sit on top of Group B with three points and take on Italy who also stand on the same tally.

The result at Gelsenkirchen, needless to say, will go a long way in deciding who finishes at table-toppers and Pedri will be instrumental for his side.