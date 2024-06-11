Barcelona midfielder will not undergo surgery after being ruled out of Euro 2024

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has opted not to undergo surgery to fix the persistent issues troubling his right ankle throughout this season.

Earlier today, we confirmed that the skilled midfielder will not be gracing the field for the Netherlands in the Euros due to an injury.

As a result, Ronald Koeman, the coach of the Netherlands national team, voiced his frustration with Barcelona’s handling of de Jong’s fitness.

He criticized the club for jeopardizing the midfielder’s health and, consequently, putting the national team in a difficult position. He accused Barcelona of fielding de Jong even when he wasn’t fully fit, which, in his opinion, is now costing the national team dearly.

“De Jong will not be fully ready,” said Koeman.

“His club took risks before and now we have to pay the price. I know that he played while he was not 100% ready,” he added.

Interestingly, earlier this month, De Jong himself indicated his willingness to take certain risks in order to participate in the Euros.

However, contrary to his earlier stance, he has now decided against taking such risks and has ruled out surgery to address the persistent issues in his right ankle.

De Jong’s injury history

Frenkie de Jong will miss the Euros. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

It is worth noting that the midfielder has been sidelined since April 21, when he was forced to leave the field during the Madrid-Barça match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The injury occurred when he attempted to block a powerful shot from Federico Valverde, resulting in significant strain on his right ankle.

This latest injury marks the third time he has been sidelined with issues in the same area, with this particular instance not solely attributable to de Jong’s own insistence on playing through discomfort.

In the preceding matches leading up to his injury, de Jong hadn’t shown any signs of discomfort.

This is evidenced by his participation in both legs of the Champions League quarterfinals against PSG, as well as in subsequent matches, including the Clasico.

Despite the situation being as it is, De Jong has opted not to undergo any surgery and will rely on conservative treatment to recover and recuperate in the coming months.