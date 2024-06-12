Barcelona midfielder names three gems who could become next ‘Fermins’

Although the team was unable to win any trophy, the 2023-24 season was still an excellent year for some of the youngsters at FC Barcelona. Players like Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Fermin Lopez all made the jump to the first team, with the former two establishing themselves as clear starters for Xavi.

This involvement of La Masia talents in the first team is expected only to increase in the coming season as there are several highly promising players in the lower categories, especially at Barcelona Atletic, who seem ready to make the jump to the first team.

In fact, Fermin Lopez has shared his insights on the rising stars from Barcelona’s subsidiary who could soon make their mark in the club’s first team. In an exclusive interview with SPORT, Fermín highlighted several players whom he believes have the potential to follow in his footsteps.

“It’s very difficult to name names because there are many good players. I could mention a teammate I’ve had, Marc Casadó, who has always been on my team and has a high level. Now there are new guys, like Marc Bernal or Aleix Garrido, from Barça Atlètic. I could name many more because anyone who comes up can reach the level.”

All three players mentioned by Fermin are highly exciting and ready to contribute to the first team. Marc Casado is the most developed of these players and has already made his La Liga and UEFA Champions League debuts with the first team under Xavi Hernandez.

Marc Bernal, recently promoted to Barcelona Atletic, has already received significant playing time under Rafa Marquez. Born in 2007, he is still very young and has the potential to follow in the footsteps of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi by making his way to the first team at an early age.

The third player mentioned by Lopez, Aleix Garrido, is somewhat older, at 20 years of age, but has impressed playing at Barcelona Atletic. He will also be looking forward to securing a position with the first team under Hansi Flick sooner rather than later, as he is already older than some of Xavi’s starters from last season.