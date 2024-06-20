Is a Barcelona midfielder keen to join Manchester City?

With the transfer window open finding a player who can provide support for Rodri or compliment his play is a must for Manchester City. Finding a player capable of that role will be no easy task for the world champions. But a new report indicates that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong is interested in a move to Manchester City. De Jong could be the ideal player for the role if City did move for the Dutch international.

A report in the Spanish media which was relayed by Football365 claims that the Barcelona midfielder wants a move to Manchester City. Football365 also reports that Barcelona are looking to raise money this summer. It is also included in Football365’s report that Barca may look to cash in on De Jong before he begins to devalue himself. Furthermore, Football365 adds that De Jong ‘would not mind joining Pep Guardiola’s team’ and is attracted to Manchester City’s project.

As a player, Frenkie De Jong would be perfect for Manchester City but it doesn’t appear to be a realistic option.

There is no doubting Frenkie De Jong’s quality. Since bursting onto the scene at Ajax he has forged an impressive career. The Dutch international has become a crucial player for Barcelona during his time at the club. He is a complete midfielder who excels with his passing game. De Jong also possesses exceptional tactical ability which makes him the complete package. On paper, he does appear to be a player suited to playing at Manchester City. If he were to arrive at the Etihad he’d immediately improve the world champions.

But is a Manchester City move for the Barcelona midfielder likely? That appears to be the more pressing question. Barcelona’s financial predicament is well known. If a sizable offer came in for De Jong the La Liga giants would likely consider it. But would Manchester City look to spend a sizable fee on De Jong? That appears to be the bigger question. If the champions are willing to spend big to land De Jong then a move could happen. But it remains to be seen how active Manchester City plans to be in this transfer window.

There is no doubt that Frenkie De Jong would add immense talent to Manchester City’s squad. If a list of players who could immediately make an impact in Pep Guardiola’s squad was drawn De Jong would be one of the first players on it. But it remains to be seen if City have any interest in the Dutch international despite a recent report indicating that De Jong would fancy a move to the Etihad.