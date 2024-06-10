Barcelona midfielder hoping to be fit for Netherlands Euro 2024 opener against Poland

The Dutch national team are hopeful that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong will be available for their opening Euro 2024 game against Poland in Hamburg. During an episode of ‘Wij Houden van Oranje’ the midfielder said that he and the coaching staff were aiming for the opening game. The midfielder has an injured ankle and was unable to appear in the friendly match against Canada, which the Oranje won 3-0. It is highly unlikely we see De Jong in the second friendly against Iceland on Monday evening.

The 27-year-old former Ajax man made 20 La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring twice. He also played five times in the Champions League. Since joining the Catalan club from Ajax back in 2019 he has played 213 matches and scored 17 goals with 21 assists. At international level, de Jong has played 54 times, scoring twice and providing six assists. He made four appearances at the previous European Championships in 2021.

The Dutch have been drawn in a difficult group alongside Poland, France and Austria.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson