Barcelona midfielder given ‘10%’ chance of staying at club this summer

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto looks to be on his way out of the club after close to two decades there. The 32-year-old is out of contract in less than three weeks, and the club have stalled over a new deal.

It looked as if he were to be signed to a new deal, but the exit of Xavi Hernandez and arrival of Hansi Flick have put a halt on talks. Reportedly, Barcelona have asked him to wait until August in order to see if they can sign him, due to uncertainty over their salary limit.

🚨 Both the club and Pablo Gavi himself see opportunities for him to be one of the two pivots in Hansi Flick's system. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/tGC81H5WXH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 10, 2024

However Marca claim that Roberto has opened talks with other clubs, and his camp have put the chances of him staying at the club are at 10%. They say that with other clubs finalising their plans, he cannot afford to wait for Barcelona that long, despite other reports saying Roberto would wait as long as necessary.

Last week it was reported that the need to give an answer swiftly was one of the reasons distancing him from a move to Girona. Yet if Roberto is willing to make a call on his future sooner than previously thought, that could facilitate a move an hour north. Michel Sanchez will be keen to add depth in the middle of the pitch, with little certainty that he will have Ivan Martin, Aleix Garcia or Pablo Torre back next season.