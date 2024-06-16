Barcelona midfielder does not rule out a prolonged spell at Girona – report

The future of Pablo Torre will be one of the question marks that will be posed to FC Barcelona, as the club gear up for yet another squad overhaul.

The young midfielder is coming on the back of a season-long loan spell at Girona, where he was able to muster little over 800 minutes of action.

Torre was nowhere near as successful as fellow Barcelona loanee Eric Garcia. As such, he will return to Stadio Montjuic this summer with a future more uncertain than that of Garcia.

Barcelona, for their part, have been open to using Torre as a makeweight in a deal to sign top midfield target Mikel Merino. But there could be other solutions as well.

Girona future not ruled out

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pablo Torre himself is unsure about his future at Barcelona. At the moment, he sees two viable options – staying at Barcelona or continuing at Girona.

However, continuing at Barça might not be the most prudent solution considering the fact that the club already have a stacked midfield unit.

What’s next for Pablo Torre? (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Torre would easily fall behind the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and even Marc Casado in the pecking order.

Not to mention, Barcelona are expected to rope in a new defensive midfielder this summer, with Joshua Kimmich still remaining a top target.

Keeping that in mind, Pablo Torre has not ruled out a prolonged stay at Girona. Although he received limited game-time under Michel, his importance in the team did gradually increase as the season progressed.

Torre may now believe there is scope for further improvement if he continues at Girona for another season.

For the time being, there has been no contact between the Catalonian clubs over the extension of the loan and it will be interesting to see how things transpire in the coming weeks.