Barcelona midfield target breaks silence on future – ‘I have a contract until 2025’

Barcelona have their sights set on Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich as one of the options to reinforce their midfield department in the summer.

The 29-year-old German international’s contract with the Bavarian giants expires in 2025 and so far there have been no negotiations over a new deal.

It has left the door open for clubs like Barcelona to make a swoop for Kimmich, although the midfielder has plenty of other suitors, including Premier League champions Manchester City.

Kimmich opens up on future

Now, speaking in an interview with SZ, Kimmich has addressed the matter of his future, stating that he still has a contract with Bayern Munich and that he is currently focused on the Euros with Germany.

“Well, the situation is absolutely clear: I have a contract with FC Bayern until 2025, so it’s not primarily up to me to become active,” said Kimmich.

“My focus is solely on the European Championships and then there will be an exchange,” he added.

Will Barcelona succeed in their pursuit of Kimmich? (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kimmich’s future has also been cast into uncertainty due to the fact that he has been played out of position at right-back, although now, there has been a change in management at Bayern Munich, with Vincent Kompany replacing Thomas Tuchel.

As such, it has been suggested that Kimmich might give his first preference to continuing at the Allianz Arena.

Even if he does opt to leave, competition from Manchester City, who would not only offer him a better contract, but also reunite him with former mentor Pep Guardiola, could pose a threat to Barcelona.

In case the Catalans miss out on Kimmich, they have identified alternative targets, with Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad, Amadou Onana of Everton, and Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United all being on the club’s radars.