Barcelona midfield prodigy’s first words after signing new contract until 2028

In what is clearly a statement of intent, FC Barcelona have managed to tie Marc Casado down to a long-term contract.

The talented midfielder and the captain of the Barça Atletic setup, has signed a new deal until 2028 and will be directly promoted to the senior team heading into the new season.

Casado’s promotion indicates that Barcelona are doubling down its trust in the youth academy and are not afraid of giving youngsters the opportunity at the highest level.

Marc Casado on signing a new deal at Barça

Shortly after signing the new deal, Casado offered his take on being promoted to the senior team.

“It’s not easy because here, there is intense competition, but as I say, the passion to one day reach Barcelona’s first team is what makes you keep working day after day, year after year, and in the end, it paid off,” he said (h/t FC Barcelona).

Aged 20, Casado has been one of the most consistent performers for Barça Atletic in the recent past, notably impressing onlookers with his leadership.

Casado’s persistence has paid off (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

His performances for the reserve team set the foundation for his eventual promotion to the senior team.

Talking about his time with Barça Atletic, Casado sounded rather grateful. He is also hopeful of helping Rafa Marquez’s men secure promotion to the second division.

“I see the stage with Barça Atletic with great pride, I think it helped me a lot to grow as a player and as a person, I think it taught me in difficult and very beautiful situations that happen a lot in the world of football,” he said.

“I am very happy that I was able to end this stage with the promotion, and I hope it will be so one day Sunday. See you soon!” the midfielder added.

Marc Casado is indeed expected to play a key role as Barça Atletic take on Cordoba in the second leg of the promotion playoff final this Sunday.

Marquez’s men require a win to seal promotion to the second division after the two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg.