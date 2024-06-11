Barcelona midfield gem opens up on his injury ordeal – ‘I’m not afraid of a relapse’

Barcelona midfield gem opens up on his injury ordeal – ‘I’m not afraid of a relapse’

The 2023/24 season was once again a difficult one for FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri as he continued to battle physical ailments.

The 21-year-old midfield gem had three separate injuries in the season gone by which led to him missing as many as 25 matches across all competitions.

Ever since the 2020/21 season during which he played 70 games for club and country, Pedri has constantly battled fitness woes and the issues seem to keep returning each season.

The fitness problems meant that Pedri has returned to the Spanish national team setup this month for the first time after the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Heading into the Euros, the Spaniard has a lot of expectations riding on him and was asked about his physical situation ahead of La Roja’s opener later this week.

Addressing the matter, Pedri replied: “I feel very good physically, I’m looking forward to the first game against Croatia. I’m not afraid of a relapse, it seems that the press is the one who is afraid because you are always talking about it.”

“It’s been a complicated season but I’m in a great moment, I’m looking forward to playing and enjoying myself.”

Pedri not afraid of injury relapse. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

On being asked if he and the Spanish team were anxious ahead of their Euro opener against Croatia, Pedri said:

“We’re really looking forward to the match against Croatia, it’s important to get off to a good start, but we can’t be anxious if we don’t win. We’re going to go all out, we’re young and we have a lot of ambition.”

On what the La Roja manager, Luis de la Fuente, asks of him, Pedri said: “Now I play further forward, I’m in the danger zone and I have more options to score goals. I work day by day on finishing.

“I feel important because Luis gives me a lot of confidence and I feel I can contribute. Since he took over, he has been concerned about me, and that in bad times, when everything is criticism, gives you a lot of confidence and makes you want to work harder.”

When asked if he had any advice for his club and country teammate Lamine Yamal heading into his first major international tournament, Pedri replied:

“There is very little advice for Lamine. He doesn’t think about the pressure that it’s a big tournament, he plays and enjoys himself. If he has doubts we talk to him and help him as much as we can.”

Source: Mundo Deportivo