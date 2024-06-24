Barcelona to meet with super agent Jorge Mendes to discuss four players – one likely to leave this summer

Barcelona’s ties to super-agent Jorge Mendes are well-documented, and the Portuguese is set to touch down in the Catalan capital once again next week, with four key issues on the agenda.

The first is the renewal of youth player Guille Fernandez, for whom talks have been ongoing in recent weeks. The 16-year-old is out of contract this summer, and is regarded as one of the brightest talents in La Masia. Currently he is playing for the under-17 side, and has six goals in 11 appearances for Spain’s under-17s, despite being a midfielder. He also played eight times for Barca Atletic this season.

Then Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo will be discussed again, although there has been no real change in posture reported, but talks are on the horizon with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City to retain the Portugal duo. It is said that Atletico Madrid would be interested in Vitor Roque in exchange for Felix, while Barcelona are keen to hold onto both on the same terms – Manchester City want to sell Cancelo outright.

Luis Díaz is aware that he can only join Barcelona if Raphinha leaves. He's ready to wait in order to fulfill his childhood dream. @ffpolo, @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 24, 2024

Yet the most interesting topic could be that of Ansu Fati, say Sport. Fati will be given a chance to prove himself to Hansi Flick in preseason, but the reality is that the Blaugrana are planning for next season without Fati. His exit is more likely to be a loan, given is high wages and falling value, but the player himself believes he deserves a chance to prove his worth again.

Fati has been linked with a return to his native Sevilla this summer on a loan move, and few would be willing to risk a permanent deal with his spell at Brighton and Hove Albion not convincing anybody that he is back to what he was. The 21-year-old is in something of a cyclical predicament, unable to get match fit through a lack of minutes, and struggling to earn more minutes due to his lack of match fitness.