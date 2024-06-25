Barcelona to meet with €70m-rated defender’s agents this week

Before FC Barcelona go around and make new signings, they must first prioritize the players they already have. This may even include choosing which players end up leaving the club, given that Barça need that help as well. From a financial standpoint, almost nothing is ruled out for Barcelona at the moment.

This includes key starts for the team as well, who may be able to bring some much needed revenue for the club. However, there must be a balance between the financial aspect of things as well as the sporting aspect of things, and Barcelona must cater to that to the best of their abilities.

One such player whose future is still not exactly clear at the moment is Ronald Araujo. The 25-year-old Barcelona captain is not a guarantee to stay nor is he guaranteed to leave, as the renewal offer that Barcelona reportedly had on the table never got a formal reply.

However, as per Gerard Romero, Barcelona are willing to wait a bit longer. As per the Catalan journalist and reporter, Barcelona are now essentially waiting for the player’s agents to show up in this week to assess the situation of the player’s future and what exactly their plans are.

Romero also highlighted that Barcelona are expecting the agents to arrive with possible offers from other clubs. The Catalan club will then need to analyze these offers in order to make a more informed advance in terms of either letting go of their star defender or countering with an improved renewal offer.

Clubs like Bayern Munich and Manchester United have previously been linked heavily to a move for Araujo. In the case of the Bavarians, however, the possible signing and connection to a certain Bayer Leverkusen defender meant that the links to Araujo went quiet all of a sudden. However, given the Barcelona defender’s immense quality, it would not be a surprise to see other suitors line up.