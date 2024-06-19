Barcelona may use Manchester United and Chelsea for solutions

The upcoming months of the summer will be make or break for FC Barcelona. By making use of their recruitment plans, Barça hope to improve their squad by the end of the transfer window. However, given the financial cobweb Barcelona are stuck in, things will be easier said than done.

The Catalan club is aware of its limitations, and as a result, is quite restricted in terms of signings. Before they can even make any moves in the market, FC Barcelona must first discard some players to generate important revenue. Fortunately for Barcelona, they are not the only club looking to discard players.

As revealed by SPORT, Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea may have the same dilemma. Having spent hundreds of millions of euros in recent seasons, both English sides may now be forced to remodel and shave off some extra players, and Barcelona may be ready to pounce.

It is being reported that the two English sides may even part way with players of proven quality. Whether they arrive as possible loans or cheap transfers is yet to be figured out, but SPORT claims that Barcelona is looking at this opportunity with a lot of excitement.

Reportedly, both Chelsea and Manchester United have already put a good number of talented players on the market. Believing them not to be the right fit, they consider themselves better off without said players. For Barcelona, this comes as a clear opportunity to take advantage of, and that is precisely what they may look to do in the coming weeks.

However, the Catalan club will simultaneously need to be aware of their own sales as well. While the club may return to the 1:1 rule by this month, Barcelona still have to ensure departures.