Barcelona may listen to offers for German star impressing in Euros

It is hardly a surprise that many FC Barcelona players still have a huge market. The Catalan club may be facing their own difficulties financially, but the quality of their players remains absolute. That is why, even despite Barcelona not being up to the mark, they have many suitors for their players.

Moreover, with the ongoing international tournaments, the valuation and market for these players is set to increase. Whether it be in the European Championship or in the Copa America, Barcelona definitely have players in both continents who have the ability to rise to the occasion.

This time around, as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, Ilkay Gundogan is the man who is impressing the most. With the German National team, Gundogan recently gave a Man of the Match performance against Hungary, scoring a goal and providing an assist as well that helped the Germans win with a 2-0 scoreline.

With such high-level displays, it hardly comes as a surprise that MD is reporting major interest for the player. Teams from both Turkey and Saudi Arabia have inquired about the player and see him as a great candidate to join them not just because of his veteran age, but also because the Barcelona midfielder is still very much a top-level player.

Moreover, Barcelona themselves may now possibly be open to the possibility of Gundogan leaving if the right offer arrives since it fits them financially. The Catalan club knows that they have to get their finances in order, and with his performances in the Euros, it is also true that both his value and his number of suitors are likely to increase.

Furthermore, with Gundogan having arrived as a free agent from Manchester City, any and all revenue collected from a transfer fee would be profit for Barcelona. That would be adjusted quite nicely in their books and should help the Catalan club in their battle to recover from the economic mess that the club has been left in.

However, for now, there is no guarantee that an offer from the Middle East will end up arriving. While a lot of reasons, as per MD, could lead towards major interest in Gundogan after the Euros, Barcelona will simply wait for such an offer to arrive before it can be eventually assessed.