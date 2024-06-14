Barcelona manager weighing up signing an experienced and versatile full-back – report

Hansi Flick held several meetings with Deco this week as the Barcelona manager and director, respectively, began to chalk out plans for the summer transfer window.

As is well-established by now, a new defensive midfielder remains the priority while a new left-winger is also on the agenda if finances permit.

But it appears that manager Flick is looking to reinforce one more key position before his first season in charge of the Catalan heavyweights.

Flick contemplates signing a full-back

Indeed, as per SPORT, Hansi Flick is contemplating the prospect of signing a new full-back to increase competition for places in the side.

The idea would be to rope in a player with international experience and someone comfortable playing both on the right and left sides so that he can provide options on either flank.

As things stand, Barcelona have Alejandro Balde as the first-choice left-back while Joao Cancelo will likely be the preferred option on the right, provided he is re-signed on loan from Manchester City.

Barcelona trying to retain Cancelo. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Marcos Alonso will be leaving as a free agent, which creates a vacancy in the backup left-back role. Alex Valle, returning on loan from Levante, would be an option, as would Hector Fort, capable of playing on both sides.

On the right side, apart from Fort, Julian Araujo will be given a chance to prove himself in pre-season after impressing on loan at Las Palmas.

Jules Kounde excelled in the right-back position, but the idea is for him to return to his niche at centre-back next season.

As such, Flick and Deco will consider the possibility of signing another full-back who can provide competition for and keep pressure on Cancelo and Balde, both of whom had mixed performances last season.

There are names on the table, but a final decision will be made after pre-season, depending on FFP as well as how the likes of Fort, Araujo and Valle perform.