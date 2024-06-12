Barcelona manager wants to sign Bayern Munich midfielder for free in 2025

Adria Fernandez’s report in SPORT has stated that Hansi Flick is eyeing Joshua Kimmich as a potential signing for Barcelona in the summer of 2025, given the club’s financial constraints.

Barcelona are obviously in need of a new midfielder, but their tight budget has forced them to look for affordable alternatives and among the possible candidates, Kimmich stands out as a key target.

Kimmich is a priority for the new coach, but Barcelona’s current financial difficulties make his immediate transfer unlikely.

Although Bayern Munich are open to selling Kimmich, they are not willing to make it easy. They know that if they do not sell him this summer, they risk losing him for free when his contract expires next year.

This situation creates a challenging negotiation dynamic involving three parties: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Kimmich himself.

Flick is hopeful

According to the report, Flick is hopeful that Kimmich will join Barcelona as a free agent in 2025, which means the club would not have to pay a transfer fee. This strategy is not well-received by Bayern, but much depends on Kimmich’s decision.

Barcelona want to sign Joshua Kimmich on a free transfer in 2025. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Adding to the competition, Manchester City are also interested in Kimmich. With greater financial resources, City could afford to pay the transfer fee this summer and meet Kimmich’s salary demands of over €10 million per year.

Meanwhile, if Barcelona cannot secure Kimmich either this summer or next year for free, they are considering a more affordable option: Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

Like Kimmich, Merino’s contract expires in 2025 and Real Sociedad might be willing to let him go for a lower price.

But first, Barcelona must resolve their financial issues to comply with the league’s regulations. They are working towards meeting the 1-1 rule, which would then allow them to make a formal offer for Merino.

In summary, Barcelona’s pursuit of a new midfielder is heavily influenced by their financial limitations.

While Kimmich is the preferred choice for Flick, the club must consider alternative options like Merino due to the economic constraints and competition from other clubs.