Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has serious interest in 23-year-old German midfielder

Barcelona are on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder heading into the summer transfer window, with a number of options being considered.

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich and Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino are seen as the top targets, but there are other names that the Blaugrana are monitoring.

One such player on the club’s agenda happens to be VfB Stuttgart midfield enforcer Angelo Stiller.

Flick likes Angelo Stiller

Indeed, as per journalist Christian Falk (h/t FCB World), Barcelona new manager Hansi Flick is really interested in signing Angelo Stiller in the summer transfer window.

Stiller, 23, is a player that Flick knows from his Bayern Munich days, with the midfielder making three appearances under the German tactician.

The German midfielder left Bayern Munich for TSG Hoffenheim in 2021 before signing for Stuttgart in 2023 where he enjoyed an impressive debut campaign.

Flick believes that Stiller can be a good addition to his squad at Barcelona and holds a serious interest in acquiring his services.

Stiller’s contract at Stuttgart runs until the summer of 2027, but he could still be a cheaper option compared to the likes of Kimmich and Merino.

However, with Barcelona set to reach the 1:1 ruling this week, they are likely to be in a good position going into the summer market and could be well-placed to go after their priority targets.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Flick and Deco decide to continue pursuing the likes of Kimmich and Merino or move for Stiller, who could be available for a reasonable price.