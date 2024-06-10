Barcelona manager Hansi Flick to meet with Deco to settle three plans of action in transfer market

Barcelona manger Hansi Flick will have his first full day of work at the club today, as he lands at the Ciutat Esportiva to plan the coming months with Sporting Director Deco. After penning a two-year deal with the Catalan giants, Flick left to go on holiday for the past 10 days in Mallorca with his family.

Deco is also returning from holidays in his native Brazil, and the pair will outline their plans for the transfer market today. Flick will also settle on the training regimes and implementing a culture of work with Deco, as the Barcelona hierarchy are desperate to get the Blaugrana squad as fit as possible.

During their discussions for Flick to become manager, Deco had already informed the German that they were keen to bring in a pivot in midfield, and a left winger, but depending on their salary limit, there was a chance that neither would arrive this summer. Sport say the uncertainty over finances will play a key role in their discussions.

🚨 Both the club and Pablo Gavi himself see opportunities for him to be one of the two pivots in Hansi Flick's system. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/tGC81H5WXH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 10, 2024

Flick and Deco will outline a plan A, plan B and plan C for each position depending on how the balance sheet looks, and are hoping to settle each of those strategies. They will also outline a list of priorities in terms of potential sales.

Barcelona are hoping to close an agreement with Nike in the coming weeks, and are also looking to find a way to bring in the €100m due to them from Libero by the end of the month, with the German investment fund unlikely to pay up for their 29.5% stake in Barca Vision. Depending on how those two issues play out, Barcelona may be able to sign without restrictions in the transfer market, or will likely be forced into sales.