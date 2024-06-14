Barcelona manager Hansi Flick to keep a close eye on grassroots football at club

New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is on a mission to dispel any notion of being a foreign entity at the club.

Despite his limited past ties to Barça, Flick is actively demonstrating his commitment to becoming an integral part of the club’s identity. A key element of this strategy involves his deep dive into Barcelona’s lifeblood: La Masia.

Flick and co to keep track of grassroots football

According to SPORT, Flick and his coaching staff will be actively involved in matters related to the club’s grassroots development.

This goes beyond simply gathering information about youth players in the first-team squad. Reports are being compiled on players across the reserve team and various youth teams.

This focus on homegrown talent is not just a philosophical choice; it is necessitated by Barcelona’s financial situation. La Masia, after all, has produced a series of star talents in the recent past, which has helped Barcelona rely less on the market.

One such fine example is Lamine Yamal, who has become a pivotal figure in Barcelona’s attack and is also one of the most valued footballers in the world.

Flick’s staff is dedicated to staying up-to-date on everything happening at the academy. The German himself has already been spotted observing Barça Atleic training sessions.

Several La Masia stars in pre-season

Another indicator of Flick’s desire to keep a close eye on Barcelona’s youth development is the fact that multiple young players, including Marc Bernal and Marc Casado, are likely to be integrated into the first team during the pre-season campaign.

By establishing strong communication channels with La Masia directors Jose Ramon Alexanco and Toni Hernandez, Flick aims to optimize the immense talent pool within the club.

Barcelona understand the crucial role La Masia plays in counteracting the financial muscle of other European giants. But whether or not Flick will be successful in helping the youth department foster further remains to be seen.