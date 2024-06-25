Barcelona management and Deco not in agreement over ideal target for key position

By this time, it is very well-established that Barcelona intend to go after the signing of a new left-winger in the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana are eager to sign a dynamic presence on the left flank who can mirror the impact that Lamine Yamal had on the right wing during last season.

Several names have been linked with a move ranging from Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Hull City starlet Jaden Philogene.

However, the most prominent names that appear to be at the top of the wishlist at Barça are Nico Williams of Athletic Club and Liverpool ace Luis Diaz.

Deco and management not on the same page

Now, SPORT reports that Barcelona director Deco and the rest of the sports management are not entirely on the same page as far as the top target for the left-wing position goes.

Indeed, Deco is said to favour a move for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, who he sees as the ‘dream target’ to fortify the Blaugrana attack this summer.

Deco wants Luis Diaz. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

However, the Barcelona management is leaning towards a move for Athletic Club ace Nico Williams over the option of Diaz.

In fact, some reports have even suggested that the 21-year-old Spanish international is seen as the No. 1 target within the club for the upcoming transfer window.

Who should Barcelona sign?

Luis Diaz has impressed during his time at Liverpool and FC Porto and would come to Barcelona with a greater experience at the highest level.

However, he has a contract with Liverpool until 2027 and would likely cost in excess of €75 million this summer – something which would be difficult for Barcelona to afford.

Meanwhile, Nico Williams is just 21 years old – six years younger than Diaz – and has showcased great promise in La Liga as well as the international stages with Spain.

Barcelona management leaning towards of Yamal. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Furthermore, the winger seems to have forged a strong bond with some of Barcelona’s players like Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, and Ferran Torres while sharing the dressing room with La Roja.

On top of that, he has a release clause worth €58-60 million, which would make him a more affordable option.

For Barcelona to sign either Diaz or Williams, though, they must make an important sale, with all signs indicating that Raphinha will be that player.