Luis Suarez scores bonkers backheel goal, Messi breaks Ronaldo record in Barcelona win (video)

Luis Suarez's backheel goal against Mallorca begs to be watched again and again. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Have you ever seen anything quite like this?

There are plenty of golazos in soccer, but a powerful, first-time backheel finish going away from goal?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Luis Suarez pulled it off as part of Barcelona’s 5-2 demolition of Mallorca. He slipped in behind the defense and stabbed Frenkie de Jong’s pass far post (via beIN Sports):

While the stakes here — team already up two goals in a December game against a relegation battler — are relatively low, it’s tough to recall something similar to this brilliance. Suarez himself called it the best finish of his career after the match.

Lionel Messi also recorded a hat trick, the 35th of his La Liga career, which is officially one more than Cristiano Ronaldo for most all time.

Here’s the goal that set the record:

Before kickoff at the Nou Camp, Messi was presented his recent Ballon d’Or award by his sons:

Barcelona moved back into first place in La Liga over bitter rival Real Madrid.

More from Yahoo Sports: