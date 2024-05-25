Advertisement
🎥 Will Barcelona be made to pay for missing this chance? 😱

chloe digby
·1 min read
The Women's Champions League final may be delicately poised, but there have been a myriad of chances for both sides.


Lucy Bronze headed against her own bar when defending a corner, while Wendie Renard crashed a shot against the post from close range in the opening stages of the game.

Yet Barcelona will feel like they really should've taken advantage of this defensive confusion from Lyon.

It's all still to play for in Bilbao.