Barcelona ‘have made enquiries’ over Bruno Fernandes as Bayern continue to circle, says transfer reporter

Bruno Fernandes’ future at Manchester United has been at the centre of much speculation in recent weeks.

For the majority of the Old Trafford faithful, the prospect of losing their club captain amidst such a turbulent period is akin to a nightmare scenario. Not only are fans none the wiser on who will be managing the team next season, but Fernandes is the epitome of a player whose boots may prove too difficult to fill in one transfer window.

The Portugal star is fresh off the back of lifting the FA Cup at Wembley, having played a vital role in United reigning victorious in the final. He was subsequently named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for the third time in his four seasons at the club.

Fans were able to breathe a collective sigh of relief when reports emerged earlier this week claiming that Bayern Munich, who were believed to be in hot pursuit of Fernandes, were not actively weighing up a deal due to already having enough coverage in midfield.

However, it’s thought that the Bundesliga giants are still circling and mulling over a potential offer along with Barcelona.

Barcelona mull over Fernandes pursuit

Sergio Krithinas shared his understanding of the situation, telling The Transfers Podcast: “Yesterday, I was speaking to somebody who was telling me that Bayern Munich and Barcelona have made some enquiries around Bruno Fernandes. I don’t know if they will make an offer or try to get him, but there has been some curiosity around Bruno Fernandes’ future.”

Other outlets have reported that the No.8 is seeking a new and improved contract that best reflects his integral role at Old Trafford. His current deal is set to expire in 2026 and sees him rank behind Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho in the wage list on £240,000 per week.

