Barcelona ‘love’ Spanish winger with €58m release clause – Romano

Without a shadow of a doubt, FC Barcelona know that this summer window is crucial. If the Catalan club hopes to improve and advance their team, these upcoming weeks would need them to make progress. Fortunately for Barcelona, they at least have some major transfer targets in mind.

One of those major targets is one that Barcelona believe could solve their left-wing problems. While many reports have continued to link the player to the Catalan club, the most recent revelation arrives from an extremely trusted source and pretty much confirms Barça’s interest.

According to Fabrizio Romano himself, one of the world’s most trusted journalists and reporters, Barcelona ‘love’ Nico Williams and will go the distance to bring in the Athletic Club winger over to Catalonia. Moreover, Romano has also revealed his exact release clause that is currently active.

At the moment, Romano states that the exact value of the release clause for Nico Williams is €58 million. However, Barcelona is still waiting to sort out their ongoing complications and uncertainties with Financial Fair play before they end up making a move for the talented 21-year-old Spanish winger.

However, Romano has also confirmed that Barcelona will have to tackle some major competition along the way. Clubs from the Premier League are already interested in the younger of the two Williams brothers, and Bayern Munich have also inquired about the player in the past, as per the Italian journalist.

The interest from these clubs could be dangerous for Barcelona, given that their financial situations are much more stable than that of the Catalan giants.

Moreover, the journalist claims that no matter how confident the Athletic Club heads currently are about Nico Williams, the existence of the release clause complicates things for them too. Now it is just up to Barcelona or any interested club to activate that clause and directly kickstart negotiations if they truly wish to have the player.