Barcelona lose another key figure as resignations continue to pile up for Joan Laporta

Yet another key figure in the hierarchy at Barcelona has decided to resign at Barcelona, with Dirtector of Sports Xavier Budo departing imminently.

That is according to Catalunya Radio, as quoted by Sport, who say that Budo handed in his resignation last week just days ahead of the Champions League final for the handball side, which they ended up winning. Budo’s duties included overseeing the professional teams at the club with the exception of the men’s first team.

The reason for his exit is that Budo is not satisfied with others intervening in his purview, and undermining his role, feeling he could not carry out his duties freely. It’s a familiar story for Culers, who have now seen more than 30 senior figures at the club exit during the four years since Joan Laporta became president for a second time.

He is the second high-profile exit from the board in the last four months, following on from the departure of Eduard Romeu, who was Vice-President of the Economy.