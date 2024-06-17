Barcelona looking for sale in the next two weeks – defender most likely amid difficult situation

Barcelona have been preaching calm over the past few weeks regarding their financial and salary limit situation, leaking that they are close to finding a buyer for the 29.5% stake in Barca Vision that German investment fund Libero did not pay for. However Sport are now saying that it would be very useful for the club’s accounts if the Blaugrana were to make a sale before the end of the accounting year this month.

The €8m from Chadi Riad’s move from Real Betis to Crystal Palace went down well in Catalonia, but from their returning loanees and current squad, the chances of a swift exit for any of them seem to be relatively slim.

🚨 In principle, Vitor Roque is in Hansi Flick's plans for next season, but if the Brazilian does leave, then FC Porto is the team with the best chances to sign him. @joaquimpiera — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 17, 2024

It could result in Barcelona perhaps being more willing to do business in the coming two weeks, aware that it would have to be a swift deal to get done in time. While there are no obvious leads, the closest and most likely is Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye. He has been scouted by the great and the good of European football, but the latest suggestion is that a €15m move to Porto could be on the cards. It would include a percentage of a future sale, a buyback option, and potentially even the loan of Vitor Roque next season.

Faye is highly rated, and while Barcelona have been keen to put it out there that they would like to hold onto him, he seems an obvious candidate for a sale if none of the bigger name centre-backs ahead of him are sold. His pathway to first-team minutes would be blocked, and it would be a quick and easy way to make a profit on a player, without damaging the first team much.