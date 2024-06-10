Barcelona looking to replicate ‘Fermin Lopez’ formula – report

In the coming months, FC Barcelona will have more than enough clarity about next season’s squad. The summer transfer window will allow them to recruit new players, but expectations are low. Given the current financial standing of Barcelona, not a lot of arrivals are anticipated.

For this reason, coupled with the success they have had recently, Barcelona are looking to rely more on their youngsters. To be precise, they are looking to replicate a formula that ended up working wonders for former head coach Xavi Hernandez in the 2023/2024 campaign.

As highlighted by SPORT, Barcelona are looking to create a replication of the ‘Fermin Lopez’ formula. A player who, despite having returned from loan prior to the start of last season, was given an opportunity in the pre-season to impress and he managed to do that and more with his performances against the likes of Real Madrid during the USA tour.

This time around, with new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick in charge, the club will hope to find an exciting batch of players who can impress the former Bayern Munich manager during the pre-season. There are a couple of names already being highlighted, and for good reason.

The likes of Marc Guiu, Hector Fort, Marc Bernal, Unai Hernandez, and Marc Casado are expected to be crucial additions to the pre-season squad. Casado is already expected to be a more regular part of the first team next season as a pivot, while both Guiu and Fort have already showcased that they possess excellent ability last season.

However, everyone gets a fresh start and opportunity under the mentorship of Flick. All these players are expected to get the same kind of chance that Fermin Lopez got, and the same kind of chance that eventually led to the 21-year-old now getting a place in the Spanish men’s National team for the upcoming Euros.