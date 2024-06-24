Barcelona long-term target confirms he was never contacted by Xavi

Martin Zubimendi had been earmarked as the replacement for Sergio Busquets at Barcelona by former manager Xavi Hernandez.

Indeed, the Barça legend tried hard to sign the Spanish midfielder from Real Sociedad last summer but the club’s financial situation meant that a move was out of the question.

Heading into this year’s summer window, Xavi still had his sights set on Zubimendi while he was in charge of the team.

However, since Xavi’s sacking, the Blaugrana have decided to move to other targets, with Zubimendi’s teammate, Mikel Merino, one of the names being considered.

No contacts between Xavi and Zubimendi

During his time as manager, Xavi helped Barcelona clinch crucial signings like Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Ilkay Gundogan, among others, with his conversations wit the stars playing a key role in the transfer.

Furthermore, Xavi never hid the fact that he admired Zubimendi and had praised the Spaniard publicly on several occasions.

As such, the midfielder was asked in an interview with OK Diario recently whether Xavi had contacted or spoken directly to him about a possible move to Barcelona while he was still in charge.

Responding in the negatory, Zubimendi said: “No.”

Xavi was a huge admirer of Zubimendi

As mentioned earlier, Zubimendi was seen as the ideal replacement for Busquets by Xavi, with the former Barcelona manager not leaving any opportunity to praise him.

“I consider Zubimendi as an extraordinary pivot, top player — he understands the game very well, he dominates with and without the ball,” Xavi had said last year.

“Zubimendi plays the kind of football that we like here at Barça, it’s our style,” added.

Zubimendi’s €60 million release clause was a problem for Barcelona last year and was set to be an issue this time out as well.

However, since Xavi’s dismissal as manager, the Catalans appear to have moved on from their interest in the Real Sociedad ace, with the likes of Mikel Merino, Joshua Kimmich, and Amadou Onana some of the names being targeted.