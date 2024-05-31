Barcelona loanee defender remains on the radar of Saudi Arabia

The incorporation of new players at FC Barcelona this summer is considered a priority. La Blaugrana hope to invest in various positions and assemble a competitive team for next season. However, in order to do so, Barcelona must also be willing to let go of players who are now considered excess to requirements.

With Hansi Flick now also in the picture, the new German coach at Barcelona will be the one to decide what happens with the current players in the squad. This also includes players returning from loan, and just like there was uncertainty about Julian Araujo previously, there are clouds over the future of another defensive player who returns from loan.

As highlighted by SPORT, 28-year-old French defender Clement Lenglet is also expected to return from his loan at Aston Villa this summer. Previously having been on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, this is the player’s second consecutive loan over in England.

However, he is not expected to be a part of Flick’s plans for Barcelona next season. Moreover, due to the fact that he deferred his salary in his new deal, his current financial compensation is among the highest in the squad and that is something quite unsustainable for FC Barcelona given their vulnerable economic situation.

Furthermore, Barcelona are not completely okay with sending the player out on another loan. This is because Barça no longer wishes to continue paying a part of his salary and would instead like to fully offload him as part of a permanent transfer to another club.

Keeping that in mind, two offers from Saudi Arabia have indeed come calling. These offers from the Middle East offer great economic deals and could be massively profitable for the player. However, for the Barcelona defender himself, it is important that his next club ends up being one that plays in Europe.

Teams like Sevilla are apparently interested in the player, but there is no concrete progression on that front. As for now, Barcelona do not really see him as part of the team moving forward, and looking at a transfer is the ideal option for them, even if the player himself would be satisfied with a loan deal to progress and possibly run down his contract.