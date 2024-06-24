Barcelona and Liverpool could become part of a domino effect

FC Barcelona are currently stuck waiting for their financial situation to clear up. Until and unless the Catalan club returns to the 1:1 rule, it is almost impossible for them to pursue major operations. Regardless, Barcelona still have major plans for the summer right afterwards.

One of those plans involves the signing of a new left-winger and a new pivot. Barcelona want to incorporate a player of elite quality on their left wing as they believe that position to be currently lackluster in terms of the options available. However, for Barcelona, there are at least two names they seem to like a lot.

As has been heavily reported by many journalists and sources, Barcelona see Nico Williams and Luis Diaz as their two best options. However, to secure the signing of one, Barça may have to be willing to first let go of the other in a type of deal that may have a domino effect.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool would not be against the idea of letting go of their 27-year-old winger Luis Diaz if they are able to secure their own priority target, who just happens to be Nico Williams. For Barcelona, this could become a classic case of giving up on the latter to sign the more reformed player.

At the moment, MD claims that Luis Diaz is the favorite over Nico Williams for Barcelona. For Liverpool and their new coach Arne Slot, however, the Athletic Club winger is the one who best fits the profile that they need. However, until and unless they get a good grip on the future of the younger of the two Williams brothers, they may not be so convinced to let Diaz leave.

For the Colombian winger, moreover, joining Barcelona would be a dream come true. Taking into account both the financial cost and the player’s personal preference, certain factors combine to make him the fit that Barcelona want, and even possibly their favorite option for the left-wing position according to MD.

Furthermore, Barcelona believe that Luis Diaz has more experience playing at a top-level club and for much longer as well. MD states that the player’s professional experience and stay at Liverpool is something that seems to entice Barcelona, and could be an important factor that swings the favor towards the side of the Liverpool forward.