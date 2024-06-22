Barcelona, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea target Nico Williams addresses future again – ‘It’s weird’

Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams has moved to quieten talk about his future, amid intense speculation about interest in him. Few fans in the world would be against watching him every week, and a number of clubs appear to be seriously considering him as an option.

The 21-year-old is being looked at by Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, while he has been identified as a top target for Barcelona. The latter might be more keen, but the Premier League sides would have little trouble paying his €58m release clause.

Speaking from the Spain camp, Williams told Sport that he did not understand all the questions about his future.

“I recently renewed with Athletic. I am very comfortable at Athletic, I am very happy. I just renewed my contract a few weeks ago. It is very strange that you ask me about these questions…”

Part of the reason that those questions have come to Williams were the words of Lamine Yamal, who couldn’t help admitting that he would be delighted to play with the Basque star at club level too. Williams did speak highly of their relationship.

“I don’t know if we are the best wingers in the Euros, we have an incredible connection, we get along very well, we understand each other. Very happy to have him, he is a wonderful kid…”.

Williams current deal expires in 2026, having signed a new deal in the final stages of 2023. There is no doubt that he would be happy to remain at Athletic, but equally it would be just as unsurprising were he to receive multiple tempting offers this summer. His release clause is increasingly beginning to look like a good price for the major players in Europe.