Barcelona’s links with Man United talent Kobbie Mainoo clarified

Clarification surrounding the recent speculation linking La Liga giants Barcelona with a move for Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has today been forthcoming.

The info comes courtesy of transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, and confirms that no such transfer is currently in the works.

Recent days had seen it rumoured that midfielder Mainoo had made his way firmly onto the radar of the Barcelona brass, amid ongoing efforts to reinforce the club’s ranks in the middle of the park.

The 19-year-old, fresh off a breakout season in Manchester, was said to have been identified as a leading target on the part of incoming Blaugrana headmaster Hansi Flick.

Those of a Man United persuasion, however, need not fret.

This comes amid confirmation that Mainoo will be going nowhere any time soon.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel on Tuesday evening, the aforementioned Fabrizio Romano had the following to say regarding the reports linking the England international with Barca:

“I wanted to clarify one point. There is absolutely zero chance. It is fake news on Kobbie Mainoo to Barcelona, but it’s not just Barcelona… There is nothing between Kobbie Mainoo and any club.”

It is added that the midfield starlet himself is more than happy at Old Trafford, with the United brass ready to move to tie Mainoo down to a new contract.

Conor Laird | GSFN