Barcelona linked to Manchester United prodigy amidst contractual issues

Given the nature of FC Barcelona as a European giant, it is hardly surprising to see them be linked to quality players. Despite their clear financial problems and limitations, the Catalan giants remain connected to the transfer market. This summer, Barcelona has some clear targets in mind.

However, every now and then, La Blaugrana do find themselves be linked to players out of the blue. This can involve superstars of high quality that continue to be linked to essentially every single European juggernaut, or sometimes, Barcelona ends up being used as a bargaining chip simply due to the name.

Such could possibly be the case in terms of the links being established between Barcelona and Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. As per SPORT, the 19-year-old English midfielder is being linked to Barcelona amidst reports that the player’s contract negotiations are not going smoothly.

With the Manchester United starlet wanting to commit to a better contract, one that could see him earn close to €5 million a season, there seems to be a roadblock in those negotiations. Almost too conveniently, the player is now being linked to a move to Barcelona.

The Catalan club, due to their limited finances, would not be too comfortable following such a deal. However, as the media continues to spin, the links between the Manchester United starlet and FC Barcelona have already been established, regardless of how feasible such a signing would be or not.

In terms of solidified targets, Barcelona is looking to acquire a top-level pivot and left-winger. The two names established to be their priority targets for either position are Joshua Kimmich and Nico Williams respectively. As for Mainoo, while the links seem to be there, the signing is unfeasible for Barcelona at the moment, irrespective of the quality that the young Englishman possesses.