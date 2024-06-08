Barcelona-linked duo have been transfer-listed by Bayern Munich

With Hansi Flick installed as Barcelona manager, links with some of his former pupils at Bayern Munich have been inevitable. The Catalans have been rumoured with interest in two in particular, those being Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman, who would rectify areas that needed to be reinforced (defensive midfield and left wing).

🚨 A few weeks ago, when it seemed the contractual link between Barcelona and Nike was coming to an end, some players trained in Hummels' equipment to see whether it was comfortable enough. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 8, 2024

As it turns out, Barcelona’s chances of signing both players has been given a boost, as Sky Sports Germany (via MD) have reported that Bayern are willing to sell both players this summer, as they aim to improve their finances. Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka have also been transfer-listed.

Kimmich is reported to be Flick’s top pivot target, although Barcelona will need to raise funds in order to be able to enter into negotiations with Bayern. They do have the advantage of the German international being out of contract in 2025, so his asking price would not be too expensive.