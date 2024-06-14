Barcelona likely to retain only two returning loan stars

As the season comes to an end and clubs start preparing for the next one, FC Barcelona are gearing up for a busy summer ahead.

Several players, who were out on loan, are set to return to Catalonia and Barcelona have their task cut out, in trimming down the squad.

Barcelona to retain two loanees

However, it appears Barcelona will not get rid of each and every player returning from their respective loan spells this summer.

According to Alex Pintanel, Barcelona are likely to keep hold of two loanees in the form of Eric Garcia and Julian Araujo, at least for the time being.

The club have reached a decision that both players should be allowed to join Hansi Flick’s Barcelona setup for the pre-season campaign.

They will be given the chance to prove themselves, and the club will consider offers for these two stars only if they fail to impress.

Julian Araujo will be given the chance to prove himself at Barcelona (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

A smart decision from Barça?

Barcelona’s decision to temporarily retain the services of Garcia and Araujo is a strategic one and the reason goes far beyond the fact that both players simply had an excellent loan spell.

Julian Araujo, in particular, is coming on the back of a decent spell at Las Palmas. The former LA Galaxy starlet appears to have settled in well at La Liga and his status as a right-back could help him steal a spot in the Barcelona setup next season.

Indeed, Barça have a dearth of options in the right-back position going into next season, especially if Flick employs Jules Kounde at centre-back. Not to mention, Barcelona are unsure about bringing back Joao Cancelo for another season.

As for Garcia, the Spaniard was one of the top performers for a Girona side that surprised everyone by finishing third in the league.

Although Barcelona have a stacked central defensive unit, Garcia could be an in-house replacement, should Barça consider offers for either Ronald Araujo or Jules Kounde. Not to mention, the club are facing a hurdle in registering Inigo Martinez.

Keeping these things in mind, it is a prudent move from Barça to momentarily continue with Garcia and Araujo.