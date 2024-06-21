Barcelona legend makes huge prediction about La Masia wonderkid: “Will mark an era”

Despite the domestic season ending earlier this month, summer festivities are in full swing, with both the Euros and Copa America tournaments underway.

Barcelona are well represented on the international stage, especially in the Spanish national team, where four players are present: Ferran Torres, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, and Lamine Yamal.

Among the aforementioned participants, it is fair to say Yamal has been the most influential in Spain’s opening two games, earning widespread acclaim for his performances.

Aside from winning over the neutrals, Yamal has also garnered praise from a former Barcelona legend, Gerard Pique.

Pique has high expectations from Yamal

In an interview for SportBILD (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Pique acknowledged the absurdity of Yamal’s talents, claiming: “Lamine Yamal will mark an era.”

Having played alongside some of the greatest footballers and being renowned as one of the best ball-playing centre-backs ever, Pique’s high praise underscores Yamal’s immense potential.

Gerard Pique has high hopes on Lamine Yamal. (Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

The emergence of a new era

Moreover, the former World Cup winner acknowledged the passing of the torch at the Euros, with young talents seizing the spotlight and potentially marking a transformative shift in the sport.

“There is a general generational change in the Euro Cup. Given that new players are emerging, like Lamine Yamal here in Spain; in Germany it is Musiala, and in England they have Bellingham,” he asserted.

“There are several young players with a great future and the Euro Cup will be a turning point,” Pique added.

Pique confesses who he thinks are favourites

Holding Germany in high regard, Pique exclaimed that playing on home soil could prove to be a massive boost for them. After all, their first two performances at the tournament have been incredibly promising.

“The advantage of playing at home could help the Germans a lot. Given that their team is young and is currently rebuilding.

“Of course, Germany has a chance to win the title. They are competitive guys, they have won tournaments often and I am convinced that, as hosts, they are a very difficult opponent,” Pique mentioned.

Drawing parallels between Spain and Germany, the legendary defender added that both teams rely on youth players tremendously.

“Our situation is similar to that of the German team. It is a generational change. In recent years Spain has always shown a good face in tournaments and is a candidate for the title,” Pique stated.