Barcelona legend Lionel Messi confirms Inter Miami will be his last club

With the upcoming Copa America just days away, Lionel Messi sets his sights on adding another international trophy to his already overflowing cabinet. Just two years after leading Argentina to World Cup glory, Messi will look to continue his international dominance.

However, away from the international stage, Messi’s club future now appears to be set in stone.

Inter Miami to be Messi’s last club

In an interview with ESPN (h/t Diario SPORT), the 36-year-old maestro declared Inter Miami as his final club, effectively shutting the door on a potential return to Barcelona.

“Inter Miami is going to be my last club,” declared Messi, extinguishing any lingering speculation. He did, however, admit that he is not ready to bid goodbye to his career just yet, stating, “I am not prepared to leave football.”

Messi’s desire to continue playing and adding to his trophy haul is clear. He sets his sights on success not just with Argentina but also with Inter Miami.

After joining the MLS outfit in 2023, Messi has enjoyed tremendous success at Inter Miami. He has racked up 25 goals and 16 assists in just 29 competitive appearances, notably winning the Leagues Cup.

Aside from his terrific numbers, Messi has also shared the pitch with some of his former Barcelona teammates such as Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Having settled in well at Miami, Messi appears to have no reason to leave Inter Miami or consider the possibility of returning to Barcelona.

This undoubtedly comes as a blow to Barcelona fans, some of who, no doubt, had still harboured hopes of a Messi homecoming.

Barça, for its part, though, are likely to organise a farewell game for Messi once the renovation projects at Camp Nou are complete.